Analysts sees upside on Anheuser-Busch

Bernstein thinks Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD +0.5% ) could see a higher trading multiple for an IPO of its Asian operations if it takes another crack at a public offering.

The firm notes that the sale of the Australian beer business changes the outlook on Budweiser Brewing (BUDBC) and in 2020 the new company would have a stronger track record of organic growth. Bernstein back up its Outperform rating, which is also consistent with the sell-side consensus of Outperform and Seeking Alpha Quant Rating of Very Bullish.

Citi also hiked its euro-based price target on BUD today on a similar line of thought as Bernstein.