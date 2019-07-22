Scorpio Bulkers cruises to 2019 high

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) rallies 7.62% after posting a narrower-than-anticipated loss in Q2 amid a 19% decline in revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA churned up was $70M during the quarter.

Scorpio says rates earned by vessels were adversely impacted by a reduction in coal imports in Europe and China, loss of iron ore exports from Vale’s tailing dam failure and continued disruptions from the U.S.-China trade war - while a strong South American grain season and increasing coal exports to India provided support for improving Ultramax and Kamsarmax rates during the quarter.

