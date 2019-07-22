Vale's Q2 iron ore output tumbles more than a third

Vale (VALE -1.6% ) reports a 34% Y/Y drop in Q2 iron ore production to 64M metric tons, as several major mines including Brucutu, its largest mine in Minas Gerais state, were at least partially shuttered for all or most of the quarter following January's deadly tailings dam collapse.

The world's top iron ore exporter also says Q2 sales of the raw material fell 15.5% to 61.9M mt, and production at its giant S11D mine in northern Brazil was hurt by "abnormal rain."

But Vale reaffirms previous guidance for full-year iron ore and pellets sales of 307M-332M mt.

Vale restarted full production at Brucutu late in the quarter, restoring 30M mt of yearly capacity, and says another 30M mt may come back on line by year-end using "dry processing" methods that avoid the use of hazardous tailings dams.