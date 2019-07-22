Enterprise Products mulls $675M Texas NGL project

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD +1.3% ) is considering a $675M project in Mont Belvieu, Tex., according to a tax incentive application published by the Texas Comptroller.

The project would build a new natural gas liquids fractionator at its Mont Belvieu complex near Houston and include a 150K bbl/day frac unit and a 75K bbl/day deisobutanizer.

EPD is seeking Chapter 313 tax incentives, in which school districts can make deals with companies building certain kinds of infrastructure, generally renewable power or manufacturing projects.

EPD would start construction of the project in Q4 and target a January 2022 in-service date for the new asset.