FDA launches first youth e-cig prevention TV ads

Aimed at slowing the rapid rise in youth e-cigarette use, the FDA is debuting its first TV ads as part of its "The Real Cost" Youth E-Cigarette Prevention Campaign.

The new advertisements, called “Magic,” feature Julius Dein, a popular street magician, who has appeared in online videos with a number of celebrities. In the ads, the social media personality magically turns a teen’s e-cigarette or vape into a cigarette in front of their eyes, showing that e-cig use can lead to traditional tobacco cigarette use.

The campaign, launched in September 2018, also includes posters for high schools and educational materials for middle schools.

The agency says ~10.7M U.S. kids aged 12-17 have used e-cigs are are open to trying them.