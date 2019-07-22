Zillow Offers expands to new Denver-area markets

Zillow (Z +0.5% , ZG +0.9% ) has given a slight expansion to its Offers home-buying program, in Colorado Springs and Fort Collins, Colo.

Those markets are now satellite markets from the existing Zillow Offers program in Denver, which opened last fall.

That provides for an acceleration of the program without the expense of a new regional hub, the company says.

The two new markets are incremental to the 20 announced markets Zillow plans to be operating in by the end of Q1 2020.