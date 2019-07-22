Gilly Hicks grabs momentum from Victoria's Secret

Jul. 22, 2019 10:24 AM ETANF, BBWIBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF -2.1%) is seeing a comeback with Gilly Hicks pop-up shops located at malls in the U.S., according to CNBC.
  • Just today, A&F announced the opening of four new Gilly Hicks pop-up stores as testing continues to go well. The retailer also plans to open Gilly Hicks side-by-side spaces and carveouts in several Hollister stores to continue the global expansion.
  • The resurgence of Gilly Hicks coincides with a loss of momentum at L Brands' (LB -1.2%) Victoria's Secret business.
