2020 consensus for universal, trust banks are too high - Wolfe Research

Summarizing universal and trust banks' Q2 performance (excluding Northern Trust, which reports on Wednesday), Wolfe Research analyst Steven Chubak sees 2020 consensus for most of them still too high.

"One of the key issues we found was that the banks were unwilling to provide NII guidance beyond 2019," Chuback wrote in a note to clients.

That's setting them up to disappoint down the road.

Greatest risk is Wells Fargo (WFC -0.5% ), he wrote.

Prefers Goldman Sachs (GS -0.3% ) (top pick), Citigroup (C), and Bank of America (BAC +0.2% ).

Remains underweight on trusts, however, short case isn't as strong "given significant YTD underperformance and better-than-expected Q2 results."

Tickers for trust banks: State Street (STT -1.7% ), Bank of New York Mellon (BK -0.1% ), Northern Trust (NTRS +0.1% ).

ETFs: BNKD, BNKO, BNKU, BNKZ, KNAB