More on Old National Bancorp Q2 results

Old National Bancorp (ONB +1.2% ) reports Q2 revenue growth of 15.8% Y/Y to $208.5M.

Net interest margin FTE increased 15 bps to 3.66%.

Pre-provision net revenue was $81.6M & adj. PPNR was $84.2M (+28.4% Y/Y).

Efficiency ratio was 59.35% & adj. efficiency ratio improved 416 bps to 57.52%.

Total loans were $12,084.5M; Net charge-offs were $0.3M, or 0.01% annualized & NPLs decreased as a percentage of total loans to 1.34%.

Loan yields, excluding accretion income and interest collected on non-accrual loans, increased 3 bps to 4.48%.

Total deposits were $14,363.1M at June 30, 2019, relatively flat despite normal seasonal patterns.

Return on average common equity was 9.13%; Return on average tangible common equity was 16.04% & Adj. return on average tangible common equity was 16.41%.

Total risk-based capital was 12.8% and regulatory tier 1 capital was 11.9%.

The Company repurchased 1.8M shares with a weighted average price of $16.37/share.

