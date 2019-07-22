Hoth up 9% on positive BioLexa effect on diabetic skin ulcers

Ultra-thinly traded nano cap Hoth Therapeutics (HOTH) is up 9% , albeit on only 369 shares, on the heels of positive results from a pilot study of BioLexa for patients with diabetic skin ulcers.

The aim of the animal study in mice was to establish foundational protocols for human studies, including optimizing the method of application and optimizing the Staphylococcus aureus inoculation dose to achieve biofilm growth in the wound.

Preliminary results "suggested" a treatment benefit compared to placebo. Most of the treated wounds closed completely with new growth of epithelial cells.

BioLexa is a topical formulation of a zinc chelator and the antibiotic gentamicin.

Development is ongoing.