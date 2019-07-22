Icahn slams Occidental, says Buffett took CEO Hollub 'to the cleaners'

Occidental Petroleum (OXY -1.5% ) sends a letter to shareholders asking them to reject the board takeover bid pushed by activist investor Carl Icahn.

Angered by OXY's $38B acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum, Icahn last week proposed nominees to replace four of OXY's existing 10 board members, a move OXY's shareholder letter says would interfere with the integration of APC's assets and planned divestitures.

Meanwhile in his own letter, Icahn accuses OXY CEO Vicki Hollub and Chairman Eugene Batchelder of putting together the "extremely risky" deal because they were worried their own company was in the crosshairs of a potential buyer.

Hollub and Batchelder have an "egregious track record" despite being highly paid, according to Icahn, adding the pair "know what's good for them and their personal agendas but do not particularly care what's good for shareholders."

Warren Buffett "literally took her to the cleaners," according to Icahn, saying Hollub gave up too much in the $10B financing deal OXY struck with Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway to outbid Chevron for APC.