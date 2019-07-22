Stocks turned mixed as Boeing pulls down the Dow

The Dow falls as Boeing slides following a Fitch revises its outlook on the planemaker to negative.

Dow, down 0.2% , had risen as much as 0.3% early in the session.

S&P 500, up 0.1% , erasing much of its earlier 0.4% gain.

Nasdaq, +0.5% , had risen as much as 0.8% in morning trading.

By S&P 500 sector, information technology ( +1.0% ) is the only one in the green after getting semi stocks get positive analyst coverage; consumer staples ( -0.5% ), materials ( -0.3% ), and communications services ( -0.3% ) are the biggest decliners.

Crude oil rises 0.5% to $55.88 per barrel.

10-year Treasury rises, pushing yield down almost 3 basis points to 2.032%.

Dollar Index creeps up 0.1% to 97.20.