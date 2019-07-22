Stocks turned mixed as Boeing pulls down the Dow

The Dow falls as Boeing slides following a Fitch revises its outlook on the planemaker to negative.
Dow, down 0.2%, had risen as much as 0.3% early in the session.
S&P 500, up 0.1%, erasing much of its earlier 0.4% gain.
Nasdaq, +0.5%, had risen as much as 0.8% in morning trading.
By S&P 500 sector, information technology (+1.0%) is the only one in the green after getting semi stocks get positive analyst coverage; consumer staples (-0.5%), materials (-0.3%), and communications services (-0.3%) are the biggest decliners.
Crude oil rises 0.5% to $55.88 per barrel.
10-year Treasury rises, pushing yield down almost 3 basis points to 2.032%.
Dollar Index creeps up 0.1% to 97.20.
