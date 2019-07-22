SNC-Lavalin announces shakeup, warns on profit

SNC-Lavalin (OTCPK:SNCAF -7.2% ) sinks after withdrawing its full-year forecast and warning of significantly lower results, as it considers strategic options for its resources unit.

SNC, which in February forecast FY 2019 EPS of $3.00-$3.20, says it will reorganize its resources and infrastructure construction segments into a separate business, and says it will explore all options including a sale for the resources segment, particularly its oil and gas business.

The engineering and construction firm says it plans to exit "lump-sum turnkey contracting," calling it "the root cause of the company's performance issues.

"By exiting such contracting... we are tackling the problem at the source, and as a result we expect to see a material improvement in the predictability and clarity of our results," says interim CEO Ian Edwards, who was appointed to the job a little over a month ago.

SNC says it will take a $1.9B writedown on Q2 earnings related to goodwill impairment and intangible assets in the oil and gas business, and expects to post a Q2 adjusted core loss of $150M-$175M in its main engineering and construction business.