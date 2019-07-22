MGM Resorts mulls selling Bellagio, MGM Grand

MGM Resorts (MGM -0.7% ) is being sized up after sources told Bloomberg late last week that the company is talking to advisors about a potential sale of the MGM Grand and Bellagio.

If the deal goes off, MGM is forecast to raise as much as $5B in after-tax proceeds.

The casino operator is seen by Macquarie redeploying the capital for share buybacks and improve the leverage ratio.

MGM is rated at Outperform by Macquarie with a price target of $34 vs. the average sell-side PT of $33.13.