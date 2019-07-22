Consumer  | On the Move

Naked Brand slumps further after share offering

|About: Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD)|By:, SA News Editor

Naked Brand (NAKD -36.6%) plummets after the company discloses that it entered into securities purchase agreements with certain institutional investors, providing for the purchase and sale of 15.75M shares at a price of $0.10 per share in a registered direct offering.

The offering will result in total gross proceeds to the company of approximately $1.575M.

The company has also agreed to issue to the investors unregistered warrants to purchase up to 15.75M ordinary shares. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.10 per ordinary share, will be exercisable immediately and will expire five and one-half years following the date of issuance.

Naked intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

