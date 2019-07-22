Mallinckrodt continues slide, down 6%

  • Mallinckrodt (MNK -6.1%) slumps on modestly higher volume. Shares have sold off almost 30% in a month.
  • On Friday, it terminated its $250M receivables securitization facility after repaying $200M of borrowings. Bloomberg Intelligence's Mike Holland says the elimination of cheap financing under the facility is a negative, adding that the company has now lost half of the ~$1B of liquidity it had at the start of the year.
  • Last week, it terminated a study of Acthar Gel in ALS due to a safety signal and uncertain efficacy.
  • SA Authors rate the stock Neutral as do Sell Siders.
