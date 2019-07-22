Con Ed struggles to restore power to customers in Brooklyn

New York City officials say ~19K Consolidated Edison (ED -1.1% ) customers remain without power after a string of outages knocked out electricity on one of the hottest nights of the summer.

ED said more than 52K customers in the city, Yonkers and Westchester County experienced outages Sunday night, with southeast Brooklyn the hardest-hit area, where it had shut off power to 33K customers due to high usage.

The utility says turning off power to the 33K Brooklyn customers was necessary to prevent longer outages.

Mayor de Blasio says he "can't trust [Con Ed] at this point because I'm not getting any real answers," and Gov. Cuomo says "we have been through this situation with Con Ed time and again, and they should have been better prepared."

Separately on Long Island, Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG -1.1% ) says power has been restored to most of the more than 27K customers affected by equipment failures.

The NYC area has been in the midst of a heat wave in recent days, but temperatures are expected to drop into the 80s today.