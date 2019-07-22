Bank of Japan will keep on easing to reach inflation goal - Kuroda

Though the Japanese economy in no longer in deflation the country's central bank will "persistently continue with powerful monetary easing" to move toward achieving its 2% inflation goal, said Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda in a lecture at the International Monetary Fund.

The yen slips 0.2% against the U.S. dollar and is trading at ~107.9 per U.S. dollar.

Japan's annual CPI inflation is now in the 0.5%-1.0% range.

The BoJ will be keeping a close eye on uncertainties about the global economy and increased nervousness in global financial markets.

"We will carefully examine various risk factors, in addition to developments in economic activity and prices as well as financial conditions, and weigh the benefits and costs of the policy effects," he said. "In this way, the bank will continue to conduct its policy in an appropriate manner."

