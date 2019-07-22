CNOOC, ADNOC sign co-operation pact on exploration, LNG trade
Jul. 22, 2019 11:52 AM ETCNOOC Limited (CEO)CEOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- China's CNOOC (CEO +0.2%) signs a memorandum of understanding with Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. to collaborate on upstream exploration and development, oil refining and liquefied natural gas trade.
- Under the agreement, CNOOC and ADNOC will share the latest know-how in developing ultra-acidic natural gas fields, China News Agency reports.
- The two companies will consider enlisting CNOOC's engineering arms as contractors for design, purchase and construction as well as oilfield service providers for ADNOC, and will explore cooperating in LNG marketing and purchases.