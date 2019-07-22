Innovation Pharma up 58% on Brilacidin license deal

Nano cap Innovation Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:IPIX +58% ) is up on almost triple normal volume in reaction to its out-licensing agreement with Bologna, Italy-based Alfasigma S.p.A. for global rights to develop and commercialize locally administered (foam, gel, enema) Brilacidin for the treatment of ulcerative proctitis/ulcerative proctosigmoiditis.

Under the terms of the agreement, IPIX will receive up to $24M in upfront and milestone payments and a 6% royalty on net sales. Alfasigma also has a right of first refusal for the use of Brilacidin in more extensive types of inflammatory bowel disease like ulcerative colitis and Crohn's and a right of first negotiation for Brilacidin in other gastrointestinal indications.