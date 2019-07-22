U.S. Bank acquires BMW card portfolio, in co-brand pact

U.S. Bank (USB +0.5% ) acquires the existing credit card portfolio from BMW Bank of North America as part of its agreement with BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY +0.5% ) to issue a co-branded card with enhanced digital features.

Customers will be able to easily add cards into digital wallets and use the cards at contactless readers. The cards will also have an EMV chip and magnetic stripe for maximum convenience.

The card enhancements also include an improved and simplified one-click application process that customers can initiate on their mobile devices and receive an instant decision.

New cards and features will be available in January 2020. Until then, customers will be able to use existing cards.