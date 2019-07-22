Bayer to sell Dr. Scholl's business for $585M

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY -0.1% ) agrees to sell its Dr. Scholl's footcare brand to U.S. private investment firm Yellow Wood Partners for $585M.

The unit is one of a series of assets Bayer had marked for disposal, aiming to boost profitability and repair damaged investor confidence in the overall company as it battles legal claims over its Roundup weedkiller.

Bayer's Dr. Scholl's, which generated $234M in sales last year, is primarily a North American brand; rival Reckitt Benckiser owns the Scholl footcare business outside North America.

Separately, some legal experts say Bayer, which faces an upcoming trial in St. Louis over allegations that Roundup causes cancer, could benefit from making its case in an area where its Monsanto unit has century-old roots.

Four expert witnesses Bayer is seeking to admit are from Missouri universities, and some legal experts say the company is trying to clinch its first favorable Roundup verdict by emphasizing its reputation as a major local employer.