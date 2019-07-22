Lannett (+27%) clears consolidation on heavy volume

Generic drug maker Lannett Company (LCI +26.8% ) is up on a 4x surge in volume, clearing near-term resistance of ~$6.25.

No news has hit the wires that would account for the action. A couple of weeks ago, it inked a deal for a future supply of levothyroxine sodium tablets that will commence no later than August 1, 2022.

The company, along with a number of its generic drug compatriots, has been under pressure from allegations of widespread price-fixing in the industry.

On the working capital front, at the end of March it had $205.2M in cash and equivalents while operations generated $181.7M during the first three fiscal quarters, although an asset impairment charge (+$369.5M) accounted for the bulk of the positive cash flow.