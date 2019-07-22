Norfolk Southern takes victory lap over operating plan implementation

Norfolk Southern (NSC +0.9% ) says it successfully rolled out its new TOP21 operating plan during the first week of July with minimal impact to customer service and network operations.

Norfolk Southern expects TOP21 benefits to include reduced circuity and improved velocity, which will lead to faster, more predictable transit times that require fewer assets to move the shipments.

Leading up to the TOP21 implementation, Norfolk Southern hosted a series of 19 town hall meetings across its network with employees and customers participating in the discussion.

Source: Press Release