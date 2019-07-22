Anglo proposes $3B overhaul of Chile project to boost copper output

Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF) says it has submitted an environmental impact study for a $3B project seeking to support production at its flagship Los Bronces copper mine in Chile.

Anglo seeks to develop two new areas in the existing open pit and develop a new underground operation at the site located in the Andes Mountains above Santiago, the country's capital.

The miner says it has spent six years studying the project and three years consulting with local communities to ensure a design would not affect surrounding glaciers, increase water use or raise traffic levels on local roads.

Los Bronces produced 369.5K mt of copper in concentrates last year, making it one of the world's largest copper mines.