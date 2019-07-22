KeyCorp Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.44 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.62B (-1.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, key has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward.