Stanley Black & Decker Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jul. 22, 2019 5:30 PM ETStanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)SWKBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.55 (-0.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.81B (+4.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, swk has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 1 downward.