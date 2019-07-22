Centene Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jul. 22, 2019 5:30 PM ETCentene Corporation (CNC)CNCBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Centene (NYSE:CNC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.24 (-31.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $18.02B (+27.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, cnc has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.