MGIC Investment Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jul. 22, 2019 5:30 PM ETMGIC Investment Corporation (MTG)MTGBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.42 (-14.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $295.03M (+4.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, mtg has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.