AutoNation Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jul. 22, 2019 5:30 PM ETAutoNation, Inc. (AN)ANBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- AutoNation (NYSE:AN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.07 (-6.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.29B (-1.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, an has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward.