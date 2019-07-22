TransUnion Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jul. 22, 2019 5:30 PM ETTransUnion (TRU)TRUBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.65 (+4.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $644.73M (+14.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, tru has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward.