Snap Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.10 (+28.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $358.16M (+36.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, snap has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 24 upward revisions and 3 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Snap Inc: Bar Set High Ahead Of Earnings DayHow To Play The Recent Pop In Snap