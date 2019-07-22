Discover Financial Services Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.11 (+10.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.81B (+8.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, dfs has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 3 downward.