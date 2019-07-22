Medidata Solutions Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Jul. 22, 2019 5:35 PM ETMedidata Solutions, Inc. (MDSO)MDSOBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.11 (-74.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $179.95M (+15.4% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, mdso has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.
