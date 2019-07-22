CoStar Group Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.00 (+20.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $336.71M (+13.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, csgp has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward.