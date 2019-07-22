Carlisle Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Carlisle (NYSE:CSL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.36 (+26.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.32B (+6.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, csl has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.