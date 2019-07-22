Compass point turns bullish on Residential REITs

Analyst Merrill Ross starts Investors Real Estate (IRET +1.4%) with a buy and PT of $67.50.
UMH Properties (UMH +1.5%) initiated with a buy with a PT of $19.50.
The coverage on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG +1.4%) transferred to buy and set PT of $13.50.
Independence Realty Trust (IRT +0.8%) rating changed to buy with a target of $13.
Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS +1.5%) rating changed to a buy with a target of $19.
IRET Sell Side Rating Outperform
UMH Sell Side Rating Buy; SA Authors' Rating Bearish
BRG Sell Side Rating Buy; SA Authors' Rating Bullish
IRT Sell Side Rating Outperform; SA Authors' Rating Bearish
APTS Sell Side Rating Outperform; SA Authors' Rating Very Bullish
