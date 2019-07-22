Compass point turns bullish on Residential REITs

Analyst Merrill Ross starts Investors Real Estate (IRET +1.4% ) with a buy and PT of $67.50.

UMH Properties (UMH +1.5% ) initiated with a buy with a PT of $19.50.

The coverage on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG +1.4% ) transferred to buy and set PT of $13.50.

Independence Realty Trust (IRT +0.8% ) rating changed to buy with a target of $13.

Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS +1.5% ) rating changed to a buy with a target of $19.

IRET Sell Side Rating Outperform

UMH Sell Side Rating Buy; SA Authors' Rating Bearish

BRG Sell Side Rating Buy; SA Authors' Rating Bullish

IRT Sell Side Rating Outperform; SA Authors' Rating Bearish

APTS Sell Side Rating Outperform; SA Authors' Rating Very Bullish