Kimberly-Clark Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jul. 22, 2019 5:30 PM ETKimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB)KMBBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.62 (+1.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.6B (flat Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, kmb has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 2 downward.