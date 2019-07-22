New Oriental Education & Technology Q4 2019 Earnings Preview
Jul. 22, 2019 5:30 PM ETNew Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU)EDUBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- New Oriental Education & Technology (NYSE:EDU) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.66 (+20.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $833.78M (+18.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, edu has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward.