Stocks still mixed as tech powers ahead

The Dow erases an earlier loss, bringing all three major U.S. stock averages into positive territory.
The S&P rises 0.3%, the Nasdaq gains 0.7%, and the Dow is barely north of flat.
Out of 11 S&P 500 industry sectors, five are in the green, three are roughly flat, and the rest are in the red.
Information technology (+1.1%) leads the gainers after Apple and semiconductor stocks get bullish reports from analysts. Also rising are industrials (+0.4%) and real estate (+0.2%).
Consumer staples (-0.3%), materials (-0.1%), and utilities (-0.1%) decline.
Crude oil increases 1.0% to $56.17 as tensions in the Persian Gulf intensify.
Across the Atlantic, Stoxx Europe 600 and the FTSE 100 each closed up 0.1%.
10-year Treasury gains, pushing yield down 2 basis points to 2.036%.
Dollar Index rises 0.1% to 97.22.
