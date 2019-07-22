Stocks still mixed as tech powers ahead

The Dow erases an earlier loss, bringing all three major U.S. stock averages into positive territory.

The S&P rises 0.3%, the Nasdaq gains 0.7%, and the Dow is barely north of flat.

Out of 11 S&P 500 industry sectors, five are in the green, three are roughly flat, and the rest are in the red.

Information technology ( +1.1% ) leads the gainers after Apple and semiconductor stocks get bullish reports from analysts. Also rising are industrials ( +0.4% ) and real estate ( +0.2% ).

Consumer staples ( -0.3% ), materials ( -0.1% ), and utilities ( -0.1% ) decline.

Crude oil increases 1.0% to $56.17 as tensions in the Persian Gulf intensify.

Across the Atlantic, Stoxx Europe 600 and the FTSE 100 each closed up 0.1% .

10-year Treasury gains, pushing yield down 2 basis points to 2.036%.