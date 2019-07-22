Avery Dennison Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jul. 22, 2019 5:30 PM ETAvery Dennison Corporation (AVY)AVYBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.68 (+1.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.83B (-1.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, avy has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.