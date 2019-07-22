Neogen Q4 2019 Earnings Preview
Jul. 22, 2019 5:30 PM ETNeogen Corporation (NEOG)NEOGBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.29 (-12.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $110.14M (+0.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, neog has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.