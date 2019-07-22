Texas Instruments Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jul. 22, 2019
- Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.26 (-8.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.6B (-10.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, txn has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 19 downward.
