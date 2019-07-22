Airline sector preps for big earnings week

Bank of America Merrill Lynch expects solid outlooks from Alaska Air Group (ALK +0.2% ), Southwest Airlines (LUV +1.8% ), Spirit Airlines (SAVE +2.6% ), American Airlines (AAL +0.2% ) and Allegiant Travel (ALGT +1.9% ) alongside their Q2 earnings reports this week.

"The stable domestic pricing trends we have been highlighting continued in the most recent data with domestic pricing +1.8%, in line with the +1-2% trend we have seen since early April," notes the BAML analyst team.

Leisure pricing has improved recently in the U.S. to offset some softening with corporate pricing.