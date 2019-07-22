Airline sector preps for big earnings week

Bank of America Merrill Lynch expects solid outlooks from Alaska Air Group (ALK +0.2%), Southwest Airlines (LUV +1.8%), Spirit Airlines (SAVE +2.6%), American Airlines (AAL +0.2%) and Allegiant Travel (ALGT +1.9%) alongside their Q2 earnings reports this week.
"The stable domestic pricing trends we have been highlighting continued in the most recent data with domestic pricing +1.8%, in line with the +1-2% trend we have seen since early April," notes the BAML analyst team.
Leisure pricing has improved recently in the U.S. to offset some softening with corporate pricing.
Delta Air Lines (DAL +1%) and United Continental (UAL +0.7%) are both looking to recoup their post-earnings gains from last week.
