United Technologies Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jul. 22, 2019 5:30 PM ETUnited Technologies Corporation (UTX)UTX
- United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.05 (+4.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $19.58B (+17.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, UTX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 6 downward.