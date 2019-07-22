Chubb Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Chubb (NYSE:CB) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.56 (-4.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.65B (+2.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cb has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.