W.R. Berkley Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.64 (-54.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.63B (-14.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, wrb has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.