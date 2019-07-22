Lockheed Martin Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jul. 22, 2019 5:30 PM ETLockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)LMTBy: SA News Team10 Comments
- Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.75 (+17.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $14.19B (+5.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, Lockheed Martin has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 4 downward.