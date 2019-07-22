RenaissanceRe Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.67 (-29.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $824.4M (+72.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, rnr has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.