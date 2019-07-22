The Travelers Companies Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jul. 22, 2019 5:30 PM ETThe Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV)TRVBy: SA News Team
- The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.30 (+27.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.03B (-1.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TRV has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.